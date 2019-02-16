



There was an outpouring of community support for the grieving family and friends of five children killed in a one-car accident in Bowie early February.

People gathered to pay tribute to children who were already making their mark before their lives were suddenly cut short.

A montage of photos reminded the community of mourners about the lives of five children, while they watched painfully as five coffins containing the young victims of the fatal Feb. 2 crash on Rt. 301 were carried through the First Baptist Church of Glen Arden.

Early Morning Bowie Crash Leaves 5 Children Dead

They were traveling north on 301 in the area of Pointer Ridge Rd. when the car left the road and crashed into the trees.

The five children, 5-year-old Paris Dixon, 8-year-old London Dixon, 6-year-old Rickelle Ricks, 14-year-old Zion Beard, and 15-year-old Damari Herald, were ejected from the car.

The children’s grandparents spoke of their commitment to others.

“I remember going out to feed the homeless and the little girls were pitching what can I put in this, I want to do this, I want to help,” said Robert Herald Sr. “and they were the only two little girls who got up early in the morning to feed the homeless. What can you say of humanitarianism at a young age? They were always looking out to help other people. That’s how my family is and that’s how our family will stay.”

That sentiment was reflected by others who knew the children, including their teacher.

“London and Paris were affectionate, and loved to give hugs,” said Leslie Boone. “Often waiting patiently outside. Happy Recipients of those hugs.”

The tragedy won’t be forgotten.

Paris and London’s mother was the driver of the car. She and a front seat passenger were injured.

State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook