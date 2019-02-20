SCHOOL CLOSINGSAll Maryland Public Schools Closed Wednesday. For The Full List Click Here
Baltimore, Baltimore Weather, Maryland Weather, National Weather Service, Snow, thundersnow, Weather


BALTIMORE (WJZ) —Maryland is seeing thundersnow as a storm moves across the state.

Thunder and lightning can be heard as snow falls across the state.

TIMELINE: How Long Will The Snow Fall In Maryland? 3-6 Inches Expected

The National Weather Service confirms the thundersnow phenomenon.

Are you seeing thundersnow where you are? Share your photos and videos with us on social media using #BeOnWJZ with any public posts or email newsroom@wjz.com.

