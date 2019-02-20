



Maryland is seeing thundersnow as a storm moves across the state.

Thunder and lightning can be heard as snow falls across the state.

TIMELINE: How Long Will The Snow Fall In Maryland? 3-6 Inches Expected

The National Weather Service confirms the thundersnow phenomenon.

Yes, we are getting multiple lightning strikes with the snow, sleet and freezing rain across western Maryland and eastern West Virginia! — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) February 20, 2019

Are you seeing thundersnow where you are? Share your photos and videos with us on social media using #BeOnWJZ with any public posts or email newsroom@wjz.com.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook