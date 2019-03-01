



A Baltimore man was sentenced to 25 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiring to participate in a drug distribution conspiracy and a violent racketeering enterprise known as Trained To Go (TTG).

The racketeering conspiracy included eight murders, as well as drug trafficking and witness intimidation.

According to evidence presented at their 24-day trial, Wilson and seven co-defendants are all members of TTG, a criminal organization that operated in the Sandtown neighborhood of west Baltimore.

Members of TTG engaged in drug distribution, acts of violence and witness intimidation.

As part of the conspiracy, each defendant agreed that a conspirator would commit at least two acts of racketeering for TTG.

The leader of the gang, Montana Barronette, was sentenced to life in prison on Feb. 15.

Three other TTG members previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced to between five and 25 years in prison.

Wilson is still facing charges for allegedly assaulting employees of the U.S. Marshals Service while he was detained and being transported to and from the courtroom during the trial.

