



Former Ravens running back Alex Collins was released after posting bond early Saturday morning following a bail review hearing.

According to Baltimore County Police, 24-year-old Collins, was charged with CDS possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana in excess of 10 grams and handgun in vehicle.

He posted a $7,500 bond before he was released.

Police said officers found Collins sleeping inside his black Chevrolet Corvette after it crashed into a tree. Police were called to the 10000 block of Dolfield Road around 6:48 a.m. after a passerby saw the crash.

Officers found Collins sleeping in the driver’s seat. He said he fell asleep waiting for a tow truck to respond. He said he was not injured.

Collins told police he and a friend left the Towson area around 4 a.m. They crashed when Collins lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway.

His passenger chose to walk the rest of the way home.

When officers were speaking to Collins, they detected a scent of marijuana in the car.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers found a large glass jar on the front passenger sideboard containing 5 ounces of marijuana or 141.75 grams. Possession of under 10 grams of marijuana is considered for personal use and punishable with a civil citation.

A handgun was also recovered in the vehicle.

Collins was arrested at 7:35 a.m.

County police said Collins and his passenger gave them conflicting reports about who’s marijuana it was in the car.

Collins waived his Miranda rights and told police there was more marijuana and weapons inside his home.

During a search of Collins’ home, police found two additional rifles, ammunition, and less than 10 grams of marijuana.

The hearing took place just after midnight Saturday.

Collins was released by the team Friday, just hours after his arrest.

No comment from Collins yet.

