By Pat Warren
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kaylyn High was trying to help a friend escape domestic violence when she was shot to death in Baltimore, Feb. 27, according to charging documents.

Saturday, friends and family said goodbye to the 21-year-old who was laid to rest.

On the night of Feb. 27, in the 300 block of East 22nd Street, police responded to a shot spotter alert.

“That’s a call for gunfire, and when police got there they saw glass in the street but nothing else,” Detective Nicole Monroe, of the Baltimore City Police, said. “Moments later, we got a call to an area hospital.”

High had been shot in the head that night.

Ramon Burkes, 25, was charged with her murder.

According to police, High was trying to help a friend who was allegedly in a fight with Burkes and was trying to get away.

High was in the passenger seat, while her friend was behind the wheel.

“She gets into her vehicle, and as she’s driving away, the male fires a gun in the direction of her car,” Monroe said.

The shot hit High, who was not the intended target.

Burke was charged with assault and murder. The investigation is still open.

