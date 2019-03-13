  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Local TV, safety Earl Thomas, Seattle Seahawks, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After days of shedding players from their rosters, the Baltimore Ravens responded with their first big move — they are expected to sign former Seattle Seahawks Safety Earl Thomas.

Thomas was signed to a four-year, $55 million deal, per reports from the NFL.

""
The 29-year-old is coming off a season where he fractured his leg.

Thomas will see his former teammates when the Ravens play the Seahawks in Seattle this season.

