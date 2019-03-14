



There wasn’t an empty seat in the house Thursday, as family members and friends gathered to remember the life of 7-year-old Tripp Johnson, who lost his life in a 12-vehicle crash in Bel Air.

2 Killed, Including 7-Year-Old Boy, In 12-Vehicle Crash In Bel Air

The Black Eyed Suzies bar and restaurant in Bel Air held a fundraiser to help cover some of the families medical costs.

“I think it’s wonderful to help the family, and people are coming out,” Blair Vazquez said. “I’ve never seen so much support, and I’m just in shock. It’s amazing to me.”

But the Black Eyed Suzies was just one of the many restaurants — and stores — across Bel Air to hold fundraisers and raffles to help the Johnson family.

Johnson was just one of two victims killed in Monday’s crash.

Now, his friends are still trying to process their loss.

“He was nice and we always played together,” Jabren Green, Johnson’s teammate on the Joppatown Seahawks, said.

Other teammates of Johnson also spoke highly of their friend.

“He was fun and would always win at hide and seek,” Logan Savage, Johnson’s teammate, said. “He was always a nice kid. A really nice kid.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Johnson’s family. So far, it has raised more than $65,000.

If you would like to donate to the Johnson family, you can click here.

