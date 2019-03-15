



A CSX train derailed in the 1900 block of Falls Road near the Streetcar Museum in Baltimore. The call came in around 3 p.m Friday.

CSX Train Derails In Baltimore; Cars Hanging From Bridge

At least three cars are hanging off the tracks. A total of nine cars were derailed. The cars were empty.

A member of the Streetcar Museum, Russell, said that there was some damage to the cars.

“From what I can see the roof is smashed in,” he said. “The walls are blown out and it also looks to me like a couple of line poles are out.”

Line poles hold up trolley wire.

There were no injuries reported in the train derailment, but some locals are concerned about what cargo was being carried.

“I’m terrified what that cargo maybe in that baltimore train derailment,” one person said in a tweet.

Officials said there was nothing in the cars.

Baltimore City Councilman, Ryan Dorsey, also took to Twitter following the train derailment.

“Update: Not a collapse. Train derailed,” Dorsey said.

