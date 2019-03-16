Filed Under:Baltimore News, Crime, Homicide, Local TV, Talkers, Trevor Graham


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police have made an arrest in the death of a 2-year-old boy in January.

According to police, Jeremiah Ramos, 26, was arrested on March 8, in the death of 2-year-old Trevor Graham.

Officers were called to the 900 block of West Fayette Street around 9:43 p.m. on January 26.

They found Trevor Graham unconscious.

He was rushed to an area hospital but died the next day.

An autopsy report released Friday listed homicide as a the manner of death.

