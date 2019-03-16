Filed Under:Abingdon, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Bushmill Tavern, Bushmill Tavern Stabbing, Local TV, Syndicated, Talkers


ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a third man in connection to a stabbing at the Bushmill Tavern on March 7.

Richard Holbrook, 37, of Abingdon, Md., turned himself in to authorities on Saturday.

Holbrook was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

He is currently being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.

