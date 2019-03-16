



Police have arrested a third man in connection to a stabbing at the Bushmill Tavern on March 7.

Police Investigate Stabbing At Harford County Bar

Richard Holbrook, 37, of Abingdon, Md., turned himself in to authorities on Saturday.

Holbrook was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

He is currently being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.

