BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned as a board member of the University of Maryland Medical System a week after fallout related to her book sale.

Pugh issued statement Monday stating she submitted her resignation to UMMS Board chair Stephen A. Burch.

Mayor Defends Deal With Medical System She Helps Govern

“It has been an honor to have been associated with the important work of the UMMS Board, but the fact is, I have many other pressing concerns that require my full attention, energy and efforts,” Pugh said in her statement. “I have the utmost admiration for the University of Maryland Medical System as one of our City’s and State’s greatest assets and will continue to advocate for its tremendous impact on the health of our region.”

The resignation came after she didn’t foreclose the $500,000 business relationship she started with the hospital in 2011.

She defended her decision to sell her $100,000 self-published books to UMMS, while she was on its board of directors.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the latest. 

