



Baltimore County Fire Department officials have inspected and condemned the structure of Club 7400 in Rosedale, Md., following a car accident Friday night where a vehicle rode onto the barricades outside of the building.

Police Investigating Crash, Car Rode Onto Barricades In Rosedale

An investigation revealed that around 8:16 p.m. a Honda Civic traveling westbound on Pulaski Highway at 66th Street lost control, entered the parking lot of Club 7400 and struck a parked Nissan Quest which was pushed into a parked Toyota Camry.

The Honda then continued onto a steel safety pylon at the front of the entrance of the liquor store area of the building, striking the building where it came to rest.

A rear passenger in the Honda was transported to an area hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening wound.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook