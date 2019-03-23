  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    5:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    7:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore News, Car Crash, Local TV, Rosedale, Talkers


ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire Department officials have inspected and condemned the structure of Club 7400 in Rosedale, Md., following a car accident Friday night where a vehicle rode onto the barricades outside of the building.

Police Investigating Crash, Car Rode Onto Barricades In Rosedale

An investigation revealed that around 8:16 p.m. a Honda Civic traveling westbound on Pulaski Highway at 66th Street lost control, entered the parking lot of Club 7400 and struck a parked Nissan Quest which was pushed into a parked Toyota Camry.

The Honda then continued onto a steel safety pylon at the front of the entrance of the liquor store area of the building, striking the building where it came to rest.

A rear passenger in the Honda was transported to an area hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening wound.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s