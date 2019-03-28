



Seven people across Baltimore were shot in the span of just 3 1/2 hours Thursday afternoon, according to police.

In southeast Baltimore, four people were shot just in front of a playground.

4 People Shot On Boston Street In Southeast Baltimore, 1 Critically Injured

Police said the shooting broke out around 4 p.m. in the 6200 block of Boston Street and that at least 45 shell casings were on the ground.

“When the first officer arrived, they found two victims on the scene,” Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. “There were male victims transported to the hospital by private sectors. One of the two male victims we believe to be in critical condition.”

A neighbor said that he looked outside of his window when he heard the gunfire erupt.

“It’s a family-oriented neighborhood,” he said. “This is unusual.”

Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen, who represents southeast Baltimore, said that the violence is unacceptable.

“This is O’Donnell Heights,” he said. “We have an enormous amount of pride. We are making great strides. It’s been really peaceful over here.”

Harrison said that the shooting was, “very calculated and very deliberate.”

“These individuals need to be removed from the streets of Baltimore,” Harrison said.

Another shooting Thursday afternoon left one man dead in west Baltimore.

One Man Dead Following Shooting In West Baltimore

Police were called to the 900 block of W. Franklin Street around 1:56 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police were also called to two separate local area hospitals Thursday afternoon for reports of walk-in shooting victims.

One victim was shot in the 400 block of Port Street and the other victim was shot in the 2600 block of W. Lafayette Ave.

Police are asking anyone with information on these shootings to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

