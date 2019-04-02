  • WJZ 13On Air

By Kimberly Eiten
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There has been a slow decline of information surrounding Mayor Catherine Pugh’s business dealings with the University of Maryland Medical System.

Monday, however, that all changed when information surfaced that other buyers lined up, too.

The total for Pugh’s children’s book sales now approaches $700,000 from at least seven buyers.

UMMS paid $500,000 and Kaiser Permanente paid $114,000.

Another nearly $90,000 was collected from multiple places through the nonprofit Associated Black Charities.

“A half a million dollars really influences a lot of people,” Fred Guy, a University of Baltimore ethics professor, said. “When money comes into play, people get a little bit crazy.”

Gov. Larry Hogan asked Monday for the State Prosecutor’s Office to open an investigation into the dealings.

“If a file hasn’t been opened on Catherine Pugh, it seems inevitable at this point,” Thiru Vignarajah, a former prosecutor, said.

Vignarajah said that possible criminal charges are beginning to stack up.

“From potential tax fraud, to campaign finance violations, to perjury on these mandatory disclosures, to old-fashioned bribery,” Vignarajah said.

Monday, Pugh announced a temporary leave of absence, but multiple city council members and state officials are calling for her resignation.

“I think she needs to come clean,” Guy said. “I think she needs to step down. Clearly, she’s not an ethical leader.”

Pugh’s attorney confirmed to WJZ, that by Gov. Hogan sending a letter, that’s one of six ways an investigation is opened.

The State Prosecutor’s Office is declining to comment.

