



Police in Baltimore County continue to search for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that took the life of a 12-year-old girl.

Maria Popal was crossing North Rolling Road with her pregnant aunt when they were struck around 9 p.m. on March 22.

Police released surveillance video of a 1990-1993 Honda Accord they believe struck the girl and her aunt.

Video: Suspect Car Seen Fleeing Scene In Catonsville Hit-And-Run That Killed 12-Year-Old, Injured Pregnant Woman

The Honda would have damage to the front passenger area.

The 32-year-old woman continues to recover following the crash.

Maria, who just returned home from Afghanistan, was looking forward to enrolling into 5th grade. She was the eldest and only daughter of her parents and left behind two younger brothers.

She loved math, was a high-achieving student, loved art, flowers and riding her bike.

Investigators are hoping anyone with information will come forward and bring Maria’s family closure, police said.

Police Search For Suspect In Catonsville Hit-And-Run That Killed 12-Year-Old Girl, Injured Pregnant Woman

If you know who the driver of this Honda Accord is or if you have information about where this vehicle can be found, call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward when submitting tips in this case through Metro Crime Stoppers:

Metro Crime Stoppers, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards for information in connection with felony offenses.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.

