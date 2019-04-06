  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh remains on leave of absence and her spokesperson has confirmed that she intends to return to work when her health permits.

Pugh announced last Monday that she would be taking a leave of absence to recover from pneumonia that left her hospitalized for five days.

Baltimore Mayor Pugh To Take Leave Of Absence Amid ‘Healthy Holly’ Book Controversy, Cites ‘Health Issues’

The controversy surrounding Pugh and her “Healthy Holly” book deal with the University of Maryland Medical System has continued since she went on a leave of absence.

Gov. Larry Hogan even asked the state prosecutor to launch an investigation into her book deal with UMMS.

Gov. Hogan Wants Investigation Of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s Book Deal; Calls For Pugh’s Resignation Continue 

During Pugh’s absence, Council President Jack Young has been filling in as Acting Mayor.

