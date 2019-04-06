



Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh remains on leave of absence and her spokesperson has confirmed that she intends to return to work when her health permits.

Pugh announced last Monday that she would be taking a leave of absence to recover from pneumonia that left her hospitalized for five days.

The controversy surrounding Pugh and her “Healthy Holly” book deal with the University of Maryland Medical System has continued since she went on a leave of absence.

Gov. Larry Hogan even asked the state prosecutor to launch an investigation into her book deal with UMMS.

During Pugh’s absence, Council President Jack Young has been filling in as Acting Mayor.

