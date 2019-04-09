



It started with an anonymous tip.

A local resident told Animal Control that there were several dogs inside of a home in Hampstead off of Black Rock Road.

The investigation started on Friday, and Animal Control went into the residence with a search warrant on Monday.

Officials said that they found 54 dogs in total.

Carroll County officials found 16 carcasses of dead dogs just days after they found 11 dead dogs inside the same home.

16 More Dead Dogs Found At Carroll County Home; Couple Held Without Bail

“That’s sad,” a resident said. “That’s just sad. I hope they get the maximum penalty for that one.”

People in the area told WJZ that the smell in the area was awful.

“We never saw [the residents],” a neighbor said. “Unless we just missed each other, we never saw them.”

Police arrested John Roberts and Laura Filler.

There are currently 51 charges, including animal cruelty, which have been filed.

The Humane Society of Carroll County rescued all surviving dogs.

There were 20 dalmatians, five golden retrievers and two english setters.

“We feel like these dogs are doing really well,” Karen Baker, Director for the Humane Society of Carroll County, said.

It’s not clear how the couple ended up with all of the dogs, but investigators do not believe that they were stolen.

The Humane Society is currently reaching out to previous owners to see if they will take the dogs in.

“It’s horrible what we all saw,” Baker said. “But to be able to walk back and pet a dog and see them wag their tail and just be so happy to have been rescued is incredible.”

Roberts and Filler are still in police custody.

Animal Control said that the investigation is ongoing.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook