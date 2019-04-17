



Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, may be one step closer to fulfilling a promise he made to Baltimore and DC residents — created a 29-minute commute between the two cities via an underground “hyperloop.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the environmental assessment for Musk’s DC-Baltimore loop project was available.

Efforts Continue To Build Hyperloop Connecting D.C., Baltimore

The Boring Company, also owned by Musk, is considering constructing a privately-owned, high-speed tunnel. It would alleviate congestion.

The underground twin tunnels would be 35 miles in length and would follow the right of way under the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

The station terminals would be located at Camden Yards in downtown Baltimore and New York Avenue, just northwest of Union Station, in DC.

“The publication of a draft environmental assessment for this unique project demonstrates the Department’s commitment to preparing for the future of transportation across all modes,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

The DOT launched a new Non-Traditional and Emerging Transportation Technology (NETT) Council which is an internal body that identifies jurisdictional and regulatory gaps arising from DOT’s review of new transportation technologies.

You can read the draft: https://www.dcbaltimoreloop.com. There will be a 45-day public comment period.

Although there’s been support of the project, there’s been no official start day set for construction.

