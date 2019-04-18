Comments
(CBS NEWS) — Attorney General William Barr previewed the release of the long-anticipated report by special counsel Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Barr held a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the report’s release.
The Justice Department has posted the Mueller report here.
The report will be delivered on CDs to Capitol Hill at 11 a.m. before being posted publicly on the special counsel’s website, Barr said.
Barr addressed three aspects of the report at this press conference:
- Interactions between the White House and the Justice Department regarding the report
- The process for making redactions
- Whether the White House invoked executive privilege
He said Mueller had examined 10 instances of potential obstruction of justice, but said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein did not find the evidence to be sufficient to establish Mr. Trump obstructed justice.