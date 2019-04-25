LATESTFeds Raids Catherine Pugh's Homes, Offices | Calls For Resignation Continue | Baltimore Residents React
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Shootings, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Morgan State University, Shooting, Shootings


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 21-year-old killed in a shooting Wednesday night has been confirmed as Morgan State University student Kevin Dix.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Mary Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:23 p.m. They found 21-year-old Kevin Dix with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a 29-year-old man later that night who said he had been shot in the leg.

