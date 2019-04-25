Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 21-year-old killed in a shooting Wednesday night has been confirmed as Morgan State University student Kevin Dix.
21-Year-Old Killed After 2 Wednesday Night Shootings
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Mary Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:23 p.m. They found 21-year-old Kevin Dix with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police found a 29-year-old man later that night who said he had been shot in the leg.