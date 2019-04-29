Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Radee Prince, the suspect in the workplace shooting at the Maryland Granite Company, was deemed competent to stand trial Monday, according to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s office.
At a motion’s hearing Monday, Prince was found competent to stand trial after he withdrew his competency.
Prince is accused of opening fire at five people at his Edgewood workplace, Maryland Granite Company, in October 2017. Three people died as a result of the shooting.
He then fled the state and went to Delaware where he shot another acquaintance in the head at a car dealership.
He was sentenced in the Delaware case.
In January, a Maryland judge determined Prince would need more evaluation before being able to determine if he was competent to go on trial.
