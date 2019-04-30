Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a decade of declines, the Atlantic Striped Bass population, also known as Maryland rockfish, is likely to be subject to new fishing restrictions soon in the state.
Tuesday, members of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission met to discuss conservation measures to prevent further overfishing.
During the spring trophy season here in Maryland, anglers are allowed to keep one fish 35 inches or longer.
States like Virginia, Massachusetts and Connecticut have already endorsed measures to suspend trophy season to protect the rockfish population