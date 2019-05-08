Comments
REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Former Oriole Adam Jones sold the Reisterstown mansion formerly owned by Cal Ripken, Jr. Tuesday morning.
According to Realtor Karen Hubble Bisbee, Jones and his wife Audie settled on their home at 13301 Dover Road. They sold it for $3.5 million.
The more than 21,000-square-foot home featured six bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and sat on 24.38 acres.
The Worthington Valley estate has a chef’s kitchen, indoor basketball court, gym, batting cages, and a spa and pool.
Jones bought the home a year ago for $12.5 million.
He put it up for sale 10 months after buying it, listing it at $3.9 million.
Adam Jones Selling Ripken’s Old Estate 10 Months After Buying It
Jones was picked up by the Arizona Diamondbacks in March.