



It’s Clicket or Ticket season in Maryland until June 2.

Last year in Maryland, more than 11,000 tickets were issued for seatbelt violations. So far this year, more than 4,600 tickets have been issued.

“Unfortunately we do come across some people who still don’t wear their seatbelts for one reason or another,” said Baltimore County Police Officer John Strickler. “But it’s still important. It is very safe to wear and it protects you if you’re involved in a crash.”

In February, five children and one adult were killed in a crash. They were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the car.

“Except for the driver,” said Tim Richards of the Maryland Highway Safety Office. “The driver was the only one who made it through the crash.”

Pulling over drivers also raises risks for police. This has led to the enforcement of another law.

When drivers approach officers pulled over on the side of the road with flashing lights on, they are expected to move over a lane.

“That is absolutely a ticketable offense and you can also face some points that go on your driving record,” said Strickler.

Sgt. Mike Lane of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said that the roads are a dangerous place.

“It is dangerous out there,” he said. “Very dangerous. Even though we have this set up like a work zone, people come flying through here.”