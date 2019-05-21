



A Frederick pediatrician charged with more than than 70 counts, including child sex abuse, sex assault of patients, was granted bail again Tuesday in a Frederick County Courthouse.

A judge did add $400,000 to Dr. Ernesto Torres’s previous $100,000 bail.

Torres faces multiple charges he sexually abused 14 patients from 1980 until last year.

He is no longer allowed to practice medicine.

Torres was indicted on 9 counts of child sex abuse, 10 counts of sex abuse of a minor, 43 counts of a third-degree sex offense, two counts of a second-degree sex offense and one count second-degree assault Friday by a Grand Jury. Police arrested him around 2:27 p.m. Monday on these charges.

Torres was initially charged on May 3 for the alleged rape of an 18-year-old patient in late April. He was arrested on May 7.

“The incident occurred in April, and the young lady reported it right away to her dad. Her dad contacted the Frederick Police Department, and they conducted the investigation,” Smith said.

The 68-year-old doctor was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree sex offense in that incident.

Then two more victims came forward — one of them is an 11-year-old girl.

“The one case did involve an examination for a skin condition. And while examining the 11-year-old girl with regard to that skin condition, inappropriate conduct occurred,” Smith said.

In a May 8 court appearance, Judge Martz-Fisher set his bond in the amount of $100,000 secured with the conditions of home detention, no unsupervised contact with patients or minors, and surrender his passport.

WJZ performed a search on the Maryland Board of Physicians website. Torres’ license was issued nearly four decades ago. Under “known disciplinary actions” he has a clean record for the past 10 years.

The Frederick Police Department believe there could still be other victims in this case. Anyone with information about this case, including other potential victims should contact Detective Sean McKinney at 240-578-5683.

There are many resources available online and locally that provide tips on having these conversations. Local resources are available for victims of sexual assault including:

Frederick Police Department, Victim Services Unit (301) 600-1356

The Child Advocacy Center (301) 600-1758

Heartly House (301) 662-8800

Habla Espanol? Clic Aqui.