WJZ Weather:Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Baltimore City Until 9:30 p.m.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is seeing a series of severe thunderstorms roll across the state Sunday night.

Storms have already triggered multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for northern Maryland, including the Baltimore area.  Currently, there are warnings in Harford County and Baltimore County until 9:30 p.m.

National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 1 a.m. Monday morning in Baltimore City and the following areas.

  • Anne Arundel County
  • Baltimore County
  • Harford County
  • Howard County
  • Montgomery County
  • District of Columbia
  • Prince George’s County
  • Carroll County
  • Frederick County
  • Washington County
  • Calvert County
  • Charles County
  • St. Mary’s County

So far, the main threat from this system has been damaging winds and large hail as a cold front head in our direction. If you have plans to o be outdoors tonight, make sure you have a way to receive warnings and can move indoors immediately if a storm pops up!

The good news is Memorial Day is looking much calmer, with only a chance for a stray shower or storm in the afternoon.

You can track along with our team by downloading WJZ’s Weather app.

