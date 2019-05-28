PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — More than one million Marylanders still need to submit paperwork to get their REAL IDs as the June 1 deadline approaches.
To help the influx of drivers visiting Motor Vehicle Administration branches, the agency Tuesday opened an additional annex office space in Parkville to increase capacity as drivers apply for new REAL ID-compliant licenses.
The announcement comes as tens of thousands of Marylanders rush to fill out paperwork ahead of the deadline after which non-compliant licenses could be confiscated if a driver is stopped by police. Drivers would still be licensed in the state but their physical cards would be recalled.
The 1,334-square-foot office is located at the North Plaza Shopping Center near the Parkville MVA branch. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday through late 2019.
The MVA branch in Essex has also extended its hours on Tuesdays and Saturdays through July 2 due to increased demand.
Nationwide, everyone boarding a federally-regulated commercial aircraft will need a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID by October 1, 2020.
To see if you need to fill out additional paperwork, click here.