BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the third day in a row, severe weather is expected in Baltimore and surrounding counties.
Isolated thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts are expected Thursday afternoon. Large hail and an isolated tornado are possible, according to the National Weather Service.
The greatest risk exists north of the I-64 corridor.
Crews are still cleaning up from Wednesday where storms hit Harford and Baltimore counties hard.
National Weather Service Surveying Harford County Storm Damage
The National Weather Service is in town surveying damage.
