GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The person whose body was found at a Glen Burnie homeless camp Sunday suffered unspecified trauma, police said Monday.

Police were called to the wooded area off Ordnance Road and Route 10 just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a body being found.

An investigation found the victim suffered trauma, though police did not release more details about the specific kind of trauma.

The victim’s body was taken to the chief medical examiner’s office for an autopsy Monday, where a cause and manner of death will be determined.

The county’s homicide unit is now handling the investigation. Anyone with information should call them at (410) 222-4731 or the TipLine at (410) 222-4700.

