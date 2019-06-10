



Police are still looking for the person who murdered 34-year-old Gerald Brown—a standout former basketball player and comedian from Baltimore.

Someone shot him around 8 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of West Forest Park Avenue.

Grieving loved ones remembered the father for his community involvement and sense of humor.

#WJZ at noon: The Commissioner on Baltimore’s weekend violence and remembering Loyola and Douglass basketball standout Gerald Brown. @wjz pic.twitter.com/bfXgDJgA2m — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 10, 2019

He was also known as Geesongz.

On Monday, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison pleaded with the community to come forward with tips.

Earlier in the day, Commissioner Harrison greeted 38 new police recruits and praised them for their willingness to go to work for the department. Baltimore still has a shortage of officers.

More than 130 people have been killed in Baltimore City this year. Mayor Jack Young told WJZ Monday the level of violence is “unacceptable.” He called for federal funding to study how guns are coming into the city.

Brown played basketball for Frederick Douglass High School in West Baltimore and Loyola University. Loyola remembered him for his “infectious smile and outgoing personality.”

The @LoyolaHounds and the Greyhounds family mourn the passing of Gerald Brown, a two-time All-MAAC guard from 2006-08. pic.twitter.com/9YEWVAmYIm — Loyola Men's BKB (@LoyolaMBB) June 8, 2019

Anyone with information about Brown’s killing can call Homicide at 410-396-2100. You can call Metro Crime Stoppers At 1-866-7-Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.