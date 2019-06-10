Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Pennsylvania have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a stabbing in Ocean City that left two teens injured injured over the weekend.
Police said they were able to identify the suspect, Harold Rafael Nunez-Dominguez, of Harrisburg, thanks to the town’s City Watch program and tips from the public.
The stabbing happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after a fight escalated. A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old suffered “serious” injuries.
Nunez-Dominguez has been charged with two counts of assault in the first and second degree and two counts of reckless endangerment. He is currently in custody in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition to Maryland.