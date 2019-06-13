BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday said there’s “no question” more accountability is needed within the Baltimore City Public School system after reports surfaced of grades being improperly inflated within the district.
The governor made the comments at an event in Baltimore highlighting efforts to eliminate housing blight in the city.
When asked for comment, Hogan said while he doesn’t know all the facts about the situation, “I do know that we’re going to get to the bottom and demand that the details of the study that the city supposedly did are released to the public.”
Gov. Hogan Creates Office To Hold Md. Public Schools More Accountable
Hogan went on to highlight that state taxpayers pay for 70 percent of education in the city and they deserve answers.
Recent reports aren’t the only examples of alleged grade fixing; in 2013, teachers at Booker T. Washington Middle School reported seeing the grades of failing students inflated so the students could move to the next grade.
SOOO basically these idiots are graduating a bunch of dummies! SMH at the drama always out of Baltimore city.. The land of corruption!! NEVER! NEVER! STOPS OR ENDS!!
Speechless!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!