



A crew of bank robbers with more than a dozen crimes to date are wanted by the FBI.

They’re accused of knocking over more than a dozen banks from Anne Arundel to Baltimore County and in the City.

Now, FBI investigators hope you can identify a group of bank robbers dubbed the “Mod Squad,”

At this point they have hit 13 banks, each time changing the style of the crime.

“Changing sunglasses, changing hairdos, wigs, appearance changes throughout all the robberies,” said Special Agent John Krajnak, FBI.

They’ve dodged arrest, but not surveillance cameras. And now, federal investigators said pictures released could be the key to tracking down the four bank robbers.

Krajnak said the suspects are all young, two men and two women in their early twenties to mid-thirties.

They change their roles, swap out cars, and strike in scattered locations.

One thing that is consistent– all the robberies are so-called note jobs.

Baltimore FBI Searching For ‘The Mod Squad’ Bank Robbers

“Specific to the Mod Squad, they’ve never displayed a weapon in any of their robberies. Their notes do threaten violence against the employees and the customers of each of the banks, so we do believe that potential is there and we approach is as such,” Krajnak said.

It’s enough to put customers like Randy Parker on guard.

“I’ll be a little more careful when I’m coming to the ATM machine from now on,” Parker said.

“They’re up to 13 robberies. The only way they’re going to stop is if they’re apprehended,” Krajnak said.

If you recognize anyone in the surveillance pictures, the FBI is offering a reward for information, and want to hear from the public right away.