



A jury wrapped up the first day of deliberations in the case of a popular bartender murdered in Canton two years ago.

Even though the murder happened in Baltimore city, the trial is in Baltimore County because it’s part of a larger drug case.

The trial for 27-year-old Sebastian Dvorak started more than two weeks ago.

Malik Mungo is accused of shooting and killing the bartender in 2017.

Video surveillance on the night of the shooting is a key piece of evidence the jury will have to take into account.

Mungo, who was 16 at the time, has been charged with first-degree murder, but he insists someone else pulled the trigger and not him.

The case drew intense attention. Dvorak, well-known in the community, was on his way home after celebrating his birthday.

Last summer, the attorney general’s office announced several people were indicted in a related drug sting.

Their office said a high-ranking member of the Bloods gang, of which Mungo was a member, gave him the gun used in Dvorak’s murder.

Mungo is the only person charged with murder in the case.

At one point, the jury asked the judge if they could see a more enhanced version of video evidence.

Deliberations resume Tuesday morning.