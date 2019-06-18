



A 12-inch water main break shut down part of Belair Road in Overlea on Monday, leaving hundreds of homes and businesses without water.

Baltimore Department of Public Works’ contractor has completed water line repairs in the 7300 block of Belair Road.

BGE completed gas line repair and is waiting to turn the water on.

Our contractor has completed water line repairs in 7300 block Belair Road. BGE completed gas line repair. Awaiting water turn on. Storm drain was damaged at the site of break, so that needs replacement. Belair Road still closed from Taylor Ave. to Northern Pkwy.

DPW officials said the storm drain was damaged at the site of the break and needs replacement.

Belair Road is still closed from Taylor Ave. to Northern Parkway as of Tuesday morning.

The incident was the third water main break in Baltimore County in the past week and the second Monday alone. That made traffic for those trying to get home during rush hour a nightmare.

“It was pretty much a river coming down Bel Air Road,” neighbor David Rolfes said.

The Department of Public Works said the 12-inch main break at Belair Road and Fullerton Avenue happened around 5 p.m., sending water into the street and into yards.

Crews are trying to figure out how to repair the pipe and avoid the electrical wires and gas line that’s under the road.

“It was coming down the street like a flood,” neighbor Joyce McGeachy said. “It was all over the street over there and it was just gushing down and gushing down and I’ve never seen anything like it. I was like, ‘It’s a flood!'”

County officials said around 400 homes and businesses had to have their water shut off while crews repaired the break.

Belair Road remains closed in the area and motorists will have to take a detour.

