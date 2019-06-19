By Kelsey Kushner
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The music is going, the stage is set, the crowd is slowly piling in and the excitement is building as Baltimore native Gervonta Davis prepares to take the stage at a press conference at Mondawmin Mall ahead of his big fight in the city next month.

The two-time super featherweight champion is bringing his title home and is gearing up to face off against Ricardo Nuñez at the Royal Farms Arena July 27.

Davis has an undefeated record, something his fans want to see continue in his hometown.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m.

WJZ will have more from Davis later tonight.

Kelsey Kushner

