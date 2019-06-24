Comments
PHOENIX, Md. (WJZ) — The officer involved in a deadly shooting in Baltimore County Saturday has been identified.
Officer Allinson, a 12-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department, is currently on routine administrative leave following the shooting.
1 Dead After Police Involved Shooting In Baltimore County
He had not previously been involved in any shootings.
The incident left an armed man dead following a domestic disturbance at a home in the 1400 block of Blenheim Road.
The shooting was captured on police body camera.