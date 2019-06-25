GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — More than half of Maryland’s 5 million licensed drivers are now fully compliant with federal REAL ID requirements as the October 2020 deadline looms, officials said Tuesday.
By the deadline, all Marylanders will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card to board a plane or enter a federal facility.
With millions still yet to obtain a REAL ID, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration has extended branch hours and opened additional offices to handle the influx of customers.
Related Coverage
- Don’t Panic | Here’s How To Know If, Or When It’s Time To Switch To The Real ID License
- Older Maryland Licenses Won’t Be Considered Real IDs By 2020
- 66,300 Marylanders Could Lose Their Driver’s Licenses In June As REAL ID Deadline Looms, MVA Says
- As REAL ID Deadline Looms, MVA Opens Additional Office To Help Drivers
In December, the MVA sent around 80,000 drivers a notice letting them know their new IDs were not fully compliant and asked them to submit additional documents; as of last week, two-thirds had done so.
The remaining third have until July 3 to bring in the required documents or their licenses could be recalled.
To see if you need to submit additional information, visit the MVA’s website.