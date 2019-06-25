Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, DMV, Driver's License, Local TV, Maryland MVA, Real ID, Talkers


GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — More than half of Maryland’s 5 million licensed drivers are now fully compliant with federal REAL ID requirements as the October 2020 deadline looms, officials said Tuesday.

By the deadline, all Marylanders will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card to board a plane or enter a federal facility.

With millions still yet to obtain a REAL ID, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration has extended branch hours and opened additional offices to handle the influx of customers.

In December, the MVA sent around 80,000 drivers a notice letting them know their new IDs were not fully compliant and asked them to submit additional documents; as of last week, two-thirds had done so.

The remaining third have until July 3 to bring in the required documents or their licenses could be recalled.

To see if you need to submit additional information, visit the MVA’s website.

