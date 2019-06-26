Comments
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Schools are following in Anne Arundel County Schools’ footsteps and are eliminating class rank in schools.
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Schools are following in Anne Arundel County Schools’ footsteps and are eliminating class rank in schools.
The incoming Howard County seniors will be the last graduating class to receive a number indicating where they finished among their peers in high school.
County school officials said providing a class rank does not impede students’ college acceptances but it instead just has students competing against each other.
The Anne Arundel County School Board narrowly passed a similar measure last week.