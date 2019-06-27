  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:01 PMLife in Pieces
    9:30 PMLife in Pieces
    10:00 PMElementary
    View All Programs
By Mike Hellgren
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, China, Cocaine, Cocaine bust, DEA, Local TV, Panama, Port Of Baltimore, Port of Philadelphia, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Federal agents seized a combined 40,000 pounds of cocaine at ports in Baltimore and Philadelphia this month — just one day apart.

A U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency report says traffickers are turning to East Coast seaports because of increasing enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Baltimore seizure happened on June 18. Customs and Boarder Protection (CBP) found 333 pounds of cocaine hidden in four duffel bags at the back of a container filled with beach chairs.

That container had a Maryland shipping address. No arrests have been made.

CBP said the container was suspicious because it had ties to China and spent more than a week sitting in Panama. The drugs had a street value of $10 million, the most cocaine ever seized at the Port of Baltimore.

RELATED COVERAGE

The Philadelphia seizure happened one day prior to the one in Baltimore. This week, CBP released an updated total for the agency’s largest-ever bust: 39,525 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $1.3 billion.

Six people face charges in that case. The container also went through Panama.

The seizures come as the United Nations reports a spike in worldwide cocaine production. Most  cocaine in the United States is shipped here from Columbia.

Maryland has reported an increase in cocaine-related deaths over the past three years. Authorities believe the overdoses are increasing because drug dealers mix cocaine with the deadly opioid fentanyl.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s