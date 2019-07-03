FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office will not file criminal charges in the November 2018 death of a man outside a bar in Frederick, officials said Wednesday.
Robert Alan Swann, Jr., 45, of Woodsboro, died after being found unresponsive in a parking lot outside the Cactus Flats Bar in the 10000 block of Hansonville Road on November 2.
The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.
Man Killed In Frederick Assault Outside Bar Identified
An autopsy found he had suffered multiple blunt force injuries but none of them contributed to his death. It also found he suffered from hypertensive cardiovascular disease, which, along with being physically restrained and being involved in a number of physical altercations, led to a medical emergency that resulted in death.
Detectives reportedly interviewed witnesses who said Swann was heavily intoxicated and the primary aggressor during the fights, which led to him being kicked out of the bar.
The state’s attorney’s office determined there was no evidence to file criminal charges.