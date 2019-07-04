BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police announced the arrest of 64 people Thursday morning — including two arrests in a double murder this week.
Donyell Morris, 18, and Charles Anderson, 17, were arrested and charged with Tuesday’s double murder on Bloomingdale Road in West Baltimore where a man and a woman were shot and killed.
These arrests were announced with 62 others as part of a warrant initiative with eight other state and federal agencies including the FBI and Homeland Security.
Of those arrests, 27 were for assault charges.
The commissioner praised his relationships with those state and federal partners.
“As a result of this operation, we made 64 arrests for a wide range of serious crimes including homicide, assault, burglary, robbery, and carjacking. So, the city is safer with these violent criminals off our streets,” said Commissioner Michael Harrison.
In addition to that double murder arrest, police also announced an arrest in a shooting case.
