BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flash flood watch was issued for parts of Maryland on Thursday, July 4.

According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood watch will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.

The flash flood watch also includes portions of DC and Vriginia.

Slow moving thunderstorms are expected to develop after 1 p.m. this afternoon before diminishing early this evening.

Torrential rainfall rates could mean totals exceeding 2 inches.

This may cause flash flooding of small streams.

