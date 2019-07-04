Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flash flood watch was issued for parts of Maryland on Thursday, July 4.
According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood watch will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.
The flash flood watch also includes portions of DC and Vriginia.
Slow moving thunderstorms are expected to develop after 1 p.m. this afternoon before diminishing early this evening.
Torrential rainfall rates could mean totals exceeding 2 inches.
This may cause flash flooding of small streams.
