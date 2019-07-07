



A World Cup title was on the line Sunday, and while the U.S. Women’s National team was a continent away, the hype stayed strong in Baltimore.

It was a packed house at Diamondback Brewing to watch the U.S. take on the Netherlands in the FIFA Wold Cup Championship, with fans donning hats, shirts and bandannas supporting their country.

As the minutes ticked by, the U.S. got closer and closer to their fourth title ever and their second in a row.

“Hopefully number four,” soccer fan Andrew Tsakalas said. “(There are) four stars on that jersey. It’s going to be great, man!”

“It’s great being here. This is the American’s Outlaw Official bar so there’s a lot of excitement here watching the game,” said Renee Gittins.

The game was scoreless at the half until Megan Rapinoe broke the tie near the 61st minute with a penalty kick.

The second goal of the game clinched the title for the U.S.; that goal was scored by Rose Lavelle from the Washington Spirit.

“I was a little nervous when halftime came but clearly the girls brought it home,” Gittins said.

Both Rapinoe and Lavelle were originally listed as questionable for Sunday’s game since both are recovering from hamstring injuries.

The U.S. team now holds records for the most goals scored in a single Women’s World Cup and the oldest player to score in Women’s World Cup finals.

Coach Jill Ellis also became the first Women’s coach to win two World Cop titles in soccer history.

The team will return to the U.S. this week and are set to appear in a tickertape parade in New York City on Wednesday, that city’s mayor announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

https://twitter.com/NYCMayor/status/1147912471916810242