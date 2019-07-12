



Road closures downtown will continue into next week as crews work to repair a large water main break and sinkhole by Pratt and Howard streets.

The road closures will affect traffic downtown throughout the weekend and motorists should expect delays. That means Baltimoreans should expect heavy traffic in the area Friday night when the Orioles play against the Tampa Bay Rays at home at 7:05 p.m. Three more home games will be played throughout the weekend as well.

Game attendees should be mindful of the road closures and plan accordingly.

City Emergency Management says after the O’s game an extra lane will open contraflow on Conway Street to accommodate people leaving; Camden Street in front of Camden Yards is open before the game. @wjz pic.twitter.com/D5SRWeHBu3 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 12, 2019

Congestion should be expected in the southwest portion of downtown — south of Fayette Street and west of Charles Street.

Use Mulberry or Baltimore Streets instead. if you’re traveling northbound on I-295 (Russell Street) follow Paca Street to Mulberry or Baltimore Street. You can also take Conway Street to Charles or Light streets.

Following the game, officials will open an extra lane to accommodate people leaving the stadium.

The following roads are closed to all vehicular traffic:

Pratt Street is closed from Paca to Sharp Streets – Traffic on inbound Russell Street cannot turn onto Pratt Street. Motorists must continue north to Baltimore Street or other roadways. Traffic on eastbound Pratt Street will be detoured left onto Paca Street.

Northbound I-395 is closed at Conway Street – Traffic inbound on I-395 cannot proceed north onto Howard Street. Motorists must turn right onto Conway Street to either Charles or Light Streets.

Southbound Howard Street is closed from Lombard to Conway Street – Traffic destined for southbound I-395 cannot use Lombard to Howard Street, but can take Martin Luther King Blvd., or Lombard to Light or Lombard to Sharp Streets to Conway to I-395. Note: Camden Street from Eutaw to Howard is being opened today. Motorist can now proceed south on Eutaw, turn left onto Camden Street and Right onto Howard Street to I-395.

Light RailLink is temporarily closed between North Avenue and Camden Yards as well.

Light Rail Service Suspended Downtown Indefinitely As Crews Repair Sinkhole, MDOT Officials Say

Light RailLink Service from the south to Camden Yards is running as scheduled. The Department of Transportation in collaboration with several of the dockless vehicle companies will be providing additional scooters to the Camden Yards Station and most of their shuttle bus bridge stops.

For additional information on Baltimore City road closures, visit transportation.baltimorecity.gov. For information on Light Rail and mass transit options, visit mta.maryland.gov.