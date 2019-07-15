BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The list of candidates seeking Baltimore’s top job will grow by one Tuesday.
Carlmichael “Stokey” Cannady is expected to officially file paperwork declaring his candidacy with the state Board of Elections in Annapolis Tuesday afternoon after a sendoff rally at the former Target at Mondawmin Mall.
Six other candidates have filed paperwork to run for mayor, including Lou Catelli, Lynn Sherwood Harris, Ralph Johnson, Jr., James Hugh Jones, II, Dante Swinton and Frederick Ware-Newsome.
Current Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, who took the job after former mayor Catherine Pugh’s resignation, is reportedly considering seeking another term, despite earlier saying he would not run for the office.
As of Monday night, no candidates have filed paperwork to run for city council president, comptroller and a number of city council seats.
