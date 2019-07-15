



Over the next six days, kids across Baltimore will be competing in the first-ever Charm City games.

The city is hoping this Olympic-style event gives young athletes something safe to do this summer.

First Olympic-Style ‘Charm City Games’ Set For July

“This is a great opportunity to get kids and families out to engage and have fun in a safe and positive environment,” said Reginald Moore with the city’s parks department.

The games kicked off with a torch lighting ceremony Monday.

“There’s something significant of lighting the torch and saying let the games begin and know the next six days your see kids competing in the different sports and having a good time,” Moore said.

Athletes between 12 and 14-years-old will represent their home districts in track and field, tennis, basketball and soccer.

Games and events will be at venues throughout the city.

“I think it’s very cool, because it’s very different because we don’t usually do this,”

On the line– the Charm City cup.

“It’s a big city, see how good people are,” said Jordan Matthews, track and field athlete.

The games are hosted by Baltimore City Recreation and Parks Department and are completely free for athletes.

“It’s important to prevent kids from having idle minds, and this is a great way to get kids engaged and get them to meet other kids, maybe throughout the community,” Moore said.

The community is encouraged to get out and support the kids. You can find the schedule of events here.