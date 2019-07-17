ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan reprimanded President Trump for his recent tweets about four congresswomen this week.
“I thought the comments were terrible and very unbecoming of a president,” Hogan said. “Totally inappropriate.”
The governor is not alone in his reaction. The U.S. House of Representatives moved quickly to condemn President Trump’s recent controversial tweets about four Democratic congresswomen of color.
The House passed the resolution on Tuesday which states that the body, “strongly condemns President Donald Trump’s racist comments.”
House Condemns President Trump’s ‘Racist’ Tweets In Extraordinary Rebuke
Maryland Congressman Steny Hoyer spoke on the House Floor.
“I will not speculate on this floor about the motives or intentions of this president,” he said. “But no one can dispute that the words he said and wrote were racist words.”
In a tweet over the weekend, President Trump suggested that four female lawmakers came from other countries and wrote, “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.”
Maryland’s sole Republican member of Congress — Representative Andy Harris — defended the President on Monday.
He said that the comments are, “obviously not racist.”
