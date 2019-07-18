Comments
FAIRMOUNT HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — A 33-year-old Baltimore man was arrested in connection with the June fatal shooting of a transgender woman in Prince George’s County.
Gerardo Thomas is accused of shooting and killing Zoe Spears, 23, of Washington, D.C., on June 13.
Police were called to the 600 block of 59th Avenue in Fairmount Heights for a report of an unresponsive person on the sidewalk.
Spears was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives later found surveillance video that reportedly showed the murder and Thomas’ van.
The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information on the case should call police at 301-772-4925 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
