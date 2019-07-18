Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A body was found in a Towson Comfort Inn hotel room. Baltimore County Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
Officials said it happened in the 8800 block of Loch Raven Blvd.
Police responded to a call for a person with a gun around 2:26 a.m. Thursday.
Police have not identified the victim but say it was an adult male.
They have not confirmed if the victim was killed by gunfire, but said there was trauma to his upper body. The body was transported to the chief medical examiner for an autopsy to determine cause of death.
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.
